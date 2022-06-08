Suspected armed thieves arrested at Market Rasen petrol stations

Police have arrested nine people in the Market Rasen area on suspicion of going equipped to steal.

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers were called to the Tesco petrol station, in Market Rasen, just after 1am on Sunday (June 5).

Following their inquiries two vehicles were stopped not far from the petrol station. The vehicles, both Volkswagen Passats, one in silver and one in black, were searched and the four occupants were arrested for offences of going equipped to steal and the possession of offensive weapons - a knuckle duster and an iron bar were found in the cars.

Some time later, two further vehicles were seen by officers at Caenby Corner Petrol Station. The occupants of both vehicles, a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a black Volkswagen Fox were also arrested for going equipped to steal.

The nine people, all from the Scunthorpe and Grimsby areas, have been released under investigation and inquiries are ongoing, say police.

Chief Inspector Gary Brockie said: “These are significant arrests and we are very grateful to the people who called us to report the significant activity. We are limited to what we can say at the moment, as the investigation is ongoing.

“We continue to disrupt any criminal activity and this includes where criminals are using our roads to commit crime.”