Investigations are continuing after an arson attack on a caravan storage site in Skegness.

Three caravans at My Leisure Homes in Skegness were destroyed by fire and three others damaged.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at My Leisure Homes, located behind a storage facilty owned by Teen Spirit that was formerly the Kwik Save supermaket in Old Wainfleet Road.

Smoke could be seen as far away as the beach – which even caught the attention of the Coastguard helicopter taking part in the RNLI Flag day demonstration on the beach.

Witnesses saw the helicopter hovering over the blaze before heading to the beach.

Local photographer Barry Robinson was having a day off relaxing in his nearby garden when the fire started.

"I was in my garden when I noticed the smoke,” he said. “I climbed up to get a better view though the bushes because it sedemed like it could be coming from the old Kwik Save building.

"But it was caravans that had gone up at the back.

"There were some witnesses on a flat roof who saw someone running away and the police were knocking on doors in the area today (Monday) asking if anyone saw anything.

"Of course, the day off didn’t happen and I got my camera out.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed three caravans were destroyed by fire and the cause was “deliberate ignition caused by a naked flame”.

Three wooden frames on an industrial estate building were also damaged. A statement reads: “There was also light damage by heat to a further three static caravans. A fire investigation took place this morning.“