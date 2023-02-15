Register
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Leasingham

A man suspected of drug dealing was arrested in Leasingham on Monday afternoon.

By Andy Hubbert
According to Community Beat Manager PC Christopher Green, officers from his neighbourhood policing team attended New Lane in Leasingham, off the A15, after local PCSO Colin Ironmonger spotted a vehicle “in suspicious circumstances”.

Officers attended the location, spoke with the single male occupant and searched him and his vehicle.

PC Green stated: “A quantity of cannabis, drug scales and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. Subsequently, the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled substance.

“The male was interviewed about the offence and released from custody.”

PC Green commented: “This demonstrates once again the excellent work conducted by our valuable PCSO's.”