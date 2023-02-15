According to Community Beat Manager PC Christopher Green, officers from his neighbourhood policing team attended New Lane in Leasingham, off the A15, after local PCSO Colin Ironmonger spotted a vehicle “in suspicious circumstances”.
Officers attended the location, spoke with the single male occupant and searched him and his vehicle.
PC Green stated: “A quantity of cannabis, drug scales and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. Subsequently, the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled substance.
“The male was interviewed about the offence and released from custody.”
PC Green commented: “This demonstrates once again the excellent work conducted by our valuable PCSO's.”