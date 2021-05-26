Suspected drug dealer arrested in Metheringham

He added on an online neighourhood alert forum: “A quantity of drugs, cash and electronic devices have been seized by police. The male is currently assisting police with their enquiries.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, contact Crime Stoppers or speak to police in confidence, says the force. Your information helps to convict drug dealers causing harm in your community. “Offenders caught involved in the supply of controlled substances will be investigated, pursued for assets and convicted.”