Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of an explosion at the property in Waterworks Street, Gainsborough at 4.45pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and utility services also attended the incident and the property was secured by the services.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

There has been a suspected gas explosion in Waterworks Street, Gainsborough

Nobody has been injured, and no neighbouring properties have been affected.

The police remained on the scene overnight while enquiries were carried out.

The police are appealing for witnesses and if you have any information about the incident or have dashcam, phone, or CCTV footage which could help, please contact them.