Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of an explosion at the property in Waterworks Street, Gainsborough at 4.45pm.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and utility services also attended the incident and the property was secured by the services.
Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.
Nobody has been injured, and no neighbouring properties have been affected.
The police remained on the scene overnight while enquiries were carried out.
The police are appealing for witnesses and if you have any information about the incident or have dashcam, phone, or CCTV footage which could help, please contact them.
You can email [email protected], putting incident 328 of October 15, in the subject box, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 328 of October 15, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.