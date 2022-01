Lincolnshire Police have issued another dispersal order empowering them to force suspected hare coursers to leave the county. EMN-221101-120231001

Under the order, in force from 9.15am today (Tuesday), anyone believed to be in tent on committing a harecoursing offence will be forced to leave the county.

Officers working under the banner of Operation Galileo, which was set up to tackle hare coursing and rural crime, say via their social media account: “We will seize dogs and vehicles.”