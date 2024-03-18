Suspended jail sentence for Rasen man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Dean Hilton, 57, admitted a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards his former partner during their 30 year relationship.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Hilton subjected the victim to emotional, financial and physical abuse towards the end of their relationship which ended in 2020.

The victim described how Hilton became increasingly volatile and aggressive and on a number of occasions beat her, leaving her in pain and with bruises.

Hilton also exerted a high degree of financial control over the victim and isolated her from friends and family, the court was told.

Hilton, of Partridge Close, pleaded guilty to a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour between 2015 and 2020.

The court heard Hilton pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial and had no previous convictions.

Edna Leonard, mitigating for Hilton, said he had taken steps to deal with his alcohol problems and was now the carer for a new partner.

Miss Leonard told the court Mr Hilton accepted his offending passed the custody threshold but argued any jail sentence could be suspended.

"There has been no new police charges," Miss Leonard added.

"He is no longer alcohol dependent as he was in the previous relationship. The Probation Service feel they can work with Mr Hilton."

Passing sentence Recorder William Thomas KC said: "The impact on the victim was and is serious."

But Recorder Thomas said he was satisfied Hilton was suitable for rehabilitation.

Hilton was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment suspended for two years and must also complete a Building Better Relationships course and 40 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.