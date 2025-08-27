A 31-year-old Skegness man is facing a 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, in connection with a spate of thefts from shops over the Bank Holiday.

East Coast Neighbourhood Policing Team officers were called to a number of reports of shop theft betwen August 23 and 25.

Lincolnshire Police have now reported that two people have been charged for separate incidents and appeared before the courts this week.

Sergeant Geoff Harrison, of Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Incidents of this nature aren’t ‘just shop theft’ – their impact is wider reaching.

M & S Foodhall in Quora Retail Park, Skegness, was one of the shops targeted.

"It can lead to higher prices for everyone, fear and intimidation for store staff and members of the public witnessing, for example.

"These crimes can often be linked into broader criminality too – it can be coordinated by organised crime networks; there’s drug dependency theft, which links into drug trafficking and exploitation.

"Shop theft can also be considered a ‘gateway offence’, an entry point into more serious criminal behaviour and this is why we are resolute in our efforts to tackle shop theft.

“Shop theft isn’t tolerated on our East Coast, or indeed across the county. Our intervention and enforcement measures uncover patterns and links to other crimes. We take the concerns of residents and local business seriously. By intervening as we do, we’re also offering support to those who are vulnerable offenders, connecting them to relevant support services.

“Our officers are dedicated to working closely with local businesses to prevent and detect these crime types. Where such offences have occurred, we will tirelessly seek out offenders, bringing them to justice to ultimately keep our wonderful East Coast a safe and welcoming place to be.”

According to Lincolnshire Police, Michael Walker, of South Parade, Skegness, has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and has been ordered to complete a non-residential drug rehabilitation order further to being charged with the following:

On 25 August at M & S Foodhall, Quora Retail Park, Skegness, stole meat, to the value of £71

On 25 August at Morrisons Supermarket, Wainfleet Road, Skegness, stole whiskey and beer, to the value of £59

On 24 August at Co-Op, Roman Bank, Skegness, stole cider, butter, and meat, to the value of £91

On 15 August at Morrisons Supermarket, Wainfleet Road, Skegness, stole seven jars of coffee, to the value of £54

On 14 August at M & S Foodhall, Quora Retail Park, Skegness, stole meat, to the value of £187.60

In a separate incident, Dee Elliott, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the following:

On 21 August at Co-Op, The Green, Chapel St Leonards, stole meat, to an unknown value.

On 21 August at SPAR, Winthorpe, Skegness, stole multiple grocery items of an unknown value.

On 14 August at Co-Op, The Green, Chapel St Leonards, stole multiple refrigerated items, to an unknown value.

On 9 August at Co-Op, The Green, Chapel St Leonards, stole beer and wine, to the value of £45

On 4 August at SPAR, Winthorpe, Skegness, stole washing detergents, to the value of £281

On 3 July at Co-Op, Roman Bank, Skegness, stole multiple grocery products, to the value of £100

She appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court where she was ordered to pay a total of £321.70 compensation for which a collection order has been imposed to deduct this amount in instalments from any benefits due.