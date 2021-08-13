Suspended prison term for Skegness driver who had ‘scarily high’ alcohol reading

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Eva Hockham, 40, of Alexandra Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates in Boston on Wednesday.

Rebecca Williams, prosecuting, said Hockham was seen by police at 5pm on July 21 after they received a report of a car being driven erratically in Skegness Road, Ingoldmells. She gave a positive breath test and was arrested, providing a reading of 165 micrograms of alcohol in her breath – almost five times the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, David Eager said Hockham, who had no previous convictions, was a ‘functioning alcoholic’ and that it was ‘abundantly clear she would massively benefit from the support of the Probation Service’.

The magistrates said it had been a ‘scarily high reading’ and sentenced her to eight weeks’ custody, suspended for a year, and banned her from driving for three years.

She was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation days and pay £128 in court charges.