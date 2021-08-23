Suspended sentence for driver from Skegness who rode moped when banned

Boston Magistrates Court.

Kieron Morgan, of South Parade, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Emma Lant said officers went to a house in Willoughby where they found Morgan outside the house beside his moped and he admitted he had driven there.

He told the officers he was 'fed up' and had decided to 'risk it'.

It was said Morgan was subject to a suspended sentence for dangerous driving and had been banned from driving in April until he passed a driving test.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Morgan was 'extremely immature for his age', had been diagnosed with learning difficulties and could not read or write.

She said he lived alone without any family support.

She said he had paid £450 for the moped just two days before and now the moped had been seized so he had lost it.

She said he had gone on the moped to get some of his belongings back from a place where he had stayed but they did not want him there and had themselves telephoned the police.