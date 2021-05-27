Suspended sentence for drug driver who was banned

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Robert Smith of St Michael's Lane had previously admitted driving while disqualified, under the

influence of drugs and without insurance and was appearing for sentence at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Y Hue said police saw him driving a Ford Focus at an excessive speed in Mablethorpe at

9.30pm on December 10 2019 and when police stopped him, they smelt cannabis inside the car.

She said Smith was not listed as an insured driver of the car and enquiries revealed he was banned from

driving until November 2020.

A drugs test revealed a reading on 2.5 grammes of cannabis in his bloodstream, the legal limit being two.

The magistrates were told that Smith had been banned from driving on three occasions since 2010.

Beris Brickles, in mitigation, said Smith had bought the car to take his test as he believed his driving ban

was over.

He said he had found employment and been out of trouble since the date of these offences, which were

now 18 months ago.

The magistrates said he had passed the custody threshold because of his previous convictions and his lack

of engagement with the probation service.

He was given a 20 weeks prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 20

rehabilitation days.

He was also banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a fine of £350 and £200 in court costs