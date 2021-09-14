Suspended sentence for man who attacked three officers at Butlin's

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Lloyd Crawford, 30, of Bellwood Drive, York admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting three police officers when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Becky Alsopp said police officers were called to Butlins in the early hours of August 12 where Crawford was found to be drunk and abusive and had been refused as a fare by a taxi driver.

She said the officers were forced to take him to the ground where he grabbed and squeezed an officer's leg and, when at the police station, he spat at two officers, hitting one of them in the face.

Ms Alsopp said the offences passed the custody threshold.

The probation service said Crawford had binge drinking problems and could be aggressive towards friends and family when he had been drinking.

Mitigating, David Eager said Crawford was his mother's sole carer.

He said Crawford was determined to amend his behaviour, not least because he was putting his mother at risk if he was sent to prison'.

Crawford was sentenced to a total of six months imprisonment suspended for a year for what the magistrates called a 'particularly nasty incident'.