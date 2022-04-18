Suspended Skegness special constable convicted over computer misuse

Dominic Watson, formerly of Hudson Way but now living in St Johns Street in Wainfleet, admitted five counts of causing a computer to perform a function to secure/enable unauthorised access to a program/data.
The offences took place on October 19, 2019, January 28, 2020, February 16, 2020, between March 29 and March 31, 2020 and on July 13, 2020.
Watson previously attended Boston Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22, but entered no pleas to the five charges.
Magistrates in Boston on April 13 ordered Watson to pay a £156 surcharge for the victims of crime, plus £85 costs.