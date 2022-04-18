Suspended Skegness special constable convicted over computer misuse

A suspended Lincolnshire Police special constable from Skegness has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence for the misuse of computers to access secure programmes and data.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 18th April 2022, 8:57 am
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:00 am
Boston Magistrates Court

Dominic Watson, formerly of Hudson Way but now living in St Johns Street in Wainfleet, admitted five counts of causing a computer to perform a function to secure/enable unauthorised access to a program/data.

The offences took place on October 19, 2019, January 28, 2020, February 16, 2020, between March 29 and March 31, 2020 and on July 13, 2020.

Watson previously attended Boston Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22, but entered no pleas to the five charges.

Magistrates in Boston on April 13 ordered Watson to pay a £156 surcharge for the victims of crime, plus £85 costs.