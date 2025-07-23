Suspicious vehicle leads to suspected drugs arrest

Lincolnshire Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after a police patrol spot a suspicious vehicle in a Sleaford car park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Lincolnshire Police, PCs Green and Gilbert were conducting anti-social behaviour patrols on Thursday July 10 at 8.10pm in the evening when they entered Westgate Car Park in town.

A force spokesperson said the officers spotted a parked in a secluded corner, out of sight from the main entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The passenger window was half open, and a male inside appeared to be ducking down to avoid detection.

“A stop and search was carried out, during which officers discovered a quantity of cash and seven bags of white powder concealed in the male’s denim shorts.”

They added: "A further search of the vehicle uncovered a large bundle of cash.”

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said they would update as soon as possible.