Suspicious vehicle leads to suspected drugs arrest
According to Lincolnshire Police, PCs Green and Gilbert were conducting anti-social behaviour patrols on Thursday July 10 at 8.10pm in the evening when they entered Westgate Car Park in town.
A force spokesperson said the officers spotted a parked in a secluded corner, out of sight from the main entrance.
"The passenger window was half open, and a male inside appeared to be ducking down to avoid detection.
“A stop and search was carried out, during which officers discovered a quantity of cash and seven bags of white powder concealed in the male’s denim shorts.”
They added: "A further search of the vehicle uncovered a large bundle of cash.”
A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The investigation remains ongoing, and police said they would update as soon as possible.