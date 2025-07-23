Suspicious vehicle leads to suspected drugs arrest

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:58 BST
Lincolnshire Policeplaceholder image
Lincolnshire Police
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after a police patrol spot a suspicious vehicle in a Sleaford car park.

According to Lincolnshire Police, PCs Green and Gilbert were conducting anti-social behaviour patrols on Thursday July 10 at 8.10pm in the evening when they entered Westgate Car Park in town.

A force spokesperson said the officers spotted a parked in a secluded corner, out of sight from the main entrance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The passenger window was half open, and a male inside appeared to be ducking down to avoid detection.

“A stop and search was carried out, during which officers discovered a quantity of cash and seven bags of white powder concealed in the male’s denim shorts.”

They added: "A further search of the vehicle uncovered a large bundle of cash.”

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said they would update as soon as possible.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice