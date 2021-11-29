Swords, flick knives and machetes among items collected in Lincolnshire during knife amnesty week

Swords and a Gurkha blade among weapons recovered in Operation Sceptre. EMN-211129-125146001

As part of the Operation Sceptre week of action, nine surrender bins were set up at stations in Sleaford, Boston, Skegness, Louth, Horncastle, Spalding, Grantham, Stamford and Lincoln, and resulted in 246 weapons being anonymously handed in, including swords, flick knives and other blades banned under the Offensive Weapons Act.

This type of opportunity enables weapons to be safely removed from the streets and out of the hands of potential offenders, says Lincolnshire Police.

In a statement, the force reassures the public that weapon-enabled crime in the county is low in comparison to other parts of the country, “but we are not complacent, and one knife is one too many.”

Samurai swords among the blades collected by Lincolnshire Police. EMN-211129-125156001

They add: “Now, our communities can feel even more reassured about the safety of our streets following a successful week of action to reduce knife crime which saw more than 240 blades handed in to stations across the county.

“Officers across the force also carried out 35 stop and searches, resulting in five knife-related arrests, and four weapons being recovered from someone carrying on the street. They also made six further weapons-related arrests, recovering a further three knives.

“Officers and PCSOs from our Neighbourhood Policing Teams also carried out five engagement events at secondary schools which engaged just over 500 young people and provided an opportunity to educate them around the law and the risks of carrying a weapon.”

Machetes recovered in Operation Sceptre. EMN-211129-125207001

One of the knife bins at Lincolnshire Police stations during the amnesty. EMN-211129-125219001