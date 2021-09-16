Take Five anti-fraud campaign comes to Sleaford

Take Five to combat fraud in Lincolnshire. EMN-210916-094236001

Today the team will head to Sleaford where they will be based at The Source cafe in Riverside Church on Southgate from 1pm to 3pm.

Anyone is welcome to attend the free event. The team are looking to raise awareness, provide advice as well as the very latest information on different types of scams reported in the county to make sure you are better equipped with the knowledge on how to spot a scam and protect yourself.

They can also offer crime prevention advice on how to ‘target harden’ your property.

Take Five is a government-backed national awareness campaign delivered with and through a range of partners in the UK payments industry, financial services firms, law enforcement agencies, telecommunication providers, commercial, public and third sector. It urges you to stop and consider whether the situation is genuine when you may fall victim to fraud.

Their five-point advice is:

1. Never disclose security details

2. Don’t assume everyone is genuine

3. Don’t be rushed

4. Listen to your instincts