Taking the next step in project to help improve Gainsborough communities

Residents in the South West Ward of Gainsborough gathered at the x-church to take part in the World Café

At the end of 2021, Lincolnshire Police held World Café events in four parts of the county, including Gainsborough, as part of the Mutual Gain Project.

The events’ aim was to create an environment in which communities and service providers could discuss the challenges and issues that create barriers to making the public of Lincolnshire feel safe, reassured and supported.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds turned out in their droves to support the pilot project and help forge a brighter future for their area, entertaining a diverse group of people from the community.

Many created new friendships, shared concerns, realised the same concerns are shared by others and proposed ideas that generated real interest.

The police have now processed the feedback from the events in recent months and they are now preparing to take the next steps in the programme and funds have been raised to deliver on important projects put forward by members of the community.

Mark Housley, operational superintendent on East, said: “The events have been really positive.

“The next stage is to build on the momentum created and to support our communities to deliver some of their ideas.

“Over the last few months, a wider more diverse community have been engaged by police, local authority, Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (Mental Health), social care, We Are with You and many more.

“This is to begin the process of supporting the creation of cohesive community groups and it has also given us an insight into the thoughts, worries and needs of our community.

“The initial reports, published on our website today, identify concerns and propose simple interventions.

“It seems communities want to be helped to help themselves, they want to take more ownership, but just need a little leadership and management to help create momentum and structure.