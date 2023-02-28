​Tattershall pub manageress assaulted

​​The manageress of a Tattershall pub was assaulted by a man who had been asked to leave.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Another woman, who was delivering food to The Black Horse, was also punched by Krystian Emiljanowicz, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday, (February 22).

The violence happened outside the High Street pub at about 10.20pm on February 6.

Prosecutor Fiona McClelland said Emiljanowicz has been asked by bar staff to leave due to anti-social behaviour.

“He was then witnessed by Lesley Hollis, who is manageress of the pub, looking inside a vehicle. It belonged to someone delivering food to the pub at the time.

“Lesley challenged him and also informed Ebru [Sarifindik, the vehicle driver].”

Emiljanowicz then punched the driver in the face and the pub manager to the back of the head.

Police were called and the defendant was arrested.

Miss McClelland said: “He stood up in the police van, pulled his trousers down and urinated in the back. He provided a ‘no comment’ interview.”

Emiljanowicz, a tiler and painter from Whiston Lane, Huyton, Liverpool, who was working in this area at the time, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one of criminal damage.

He said in mitigation: “It shouldn’t have happened. I deserve punishment.”