Teaming up to tackle fly tippers

PC Shaw with West Lindsey officers Luke and Tom

The new scheme got underway last week and will see joint patrols taking place at least four times a year, allowing both agencies to work together at the scene when coming across potential criminal activity.

While police officers can conduct vehicle inspections, Council Enforcement Officers can conduct their own checks – such as checking waste carriers for certification.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s senior licensing and community safety officer, Kimble Enderby, said: “If successful, regular partnership patrolling could allow us broaden into other areas, such as targeting anti-social behaviour, licensing concerns, public space protection orders and dog fouling.

“As a council, we know how proud our residents are of their district, that’s why our stance on fly tipping and illegal waste carrying – which often leads to fly tipping – remains so strong.”

Residents are also warned to be vigilant and do their due-diligence checks when handing over waste to a commercial service, such as those found on Facebook.

If checks are not done, you could be allowing for fly tipping to take place and may be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers said: “I encourage all residents to report fly-tipping wherever it occurs.

"If you find a deposition, then please report directly to West Lindsey District Council. However, if you see someone depositing waste, then call 999 - it is an offence in progress and Police will attend.

“Previous joint operations targeting illegal waste carriers and fly-tipping sites have been successful in protecting our environment, and we look to build on that success over coming months.”