Teen arrested over alleged 'one-punch' assault in Boston

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 15:09 BST
The Wellington Road play area. Picture: Google Street ViewThe Wellington Road play area. Picture: Google Street View
The Wellington Road play area. Picture: Google Street View
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault at a park in Boston.

On Monday afternoon (September 30), Lincolnshire Police said it was investigating a report of a ‘one-punch incident’ in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A boy in his mid-teens had been left in a ‘serious condition’ following the incident, it said.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place at Wellington Play Park, in Wellington Road, on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 2pm. They were joined by members of the East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A boy was given treatment at the scene, before being transported to hospital where he remained at the time of Monday’s statement from police.

Yesterday, police released an update on its investigation, revealing that a 15-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The individual was arrested the previous day, the force said, and was subsequently released on police bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, and our investigation continues,” a spokesman said.

No further information was given on the condition of the boy who was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information is ask to contact DS Andy Pearson on 101 or [email protected], quoting incident 180 of 29 September.