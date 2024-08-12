​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

A teenager has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, after a crash in Gainsborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Holmes, 19, of Homemead Grove, Birmingham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on August 5, and has been remanded into custody and will sentenced at a date yet to be set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash, involving a silver Vauxhall Meriva which was travelling towards Gainsborough, a black Mercedes saloon travelling towards Corringham and a second black Mercedes SUV also travelling towards Corringham, happened at around 10.30am on Sunday, August 4.

The collision happened at the junction of Corringham Road and Thorndyke Way. The silver Meriva was failing to stop for police officers at the time of the collision.

The driver and passenger of the black Mercedes saloon have been taken to hospital; their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The passenger of the silver Meriva has also been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious. The driver and only occupant of the black Mercedes SUV was not injured.

Just before 9.50am, the driver of the silver Meriva had failed to stop for police officers in Lincoln; a pursuit had been authorised. The silver Meriva was driven along the B1188 at Canwick towards the Eastern Bypass where the driver turned left.

It travelled towards Lincoln travelling the wrong way around the bypass roundabouts. The driver continued along the A158 towards Wragby where he turned left heading along the A157 towards Louth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the A157 joined with the A631 near Louth the driver turned left and continued until the collision was reported at the junction of Thorndyke Way and Corringham Road, Gainsborough.

During the pursuit the driver rammed the marked BMW police car, and a crow bar which is believed to have been thrown from the Vauxhall Meriva became lodged into the police car front bumper.

Detective Superintendent Richard Myszczyszyn, Lincolnshire Police, said: “As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, I ask that speculation is avoided, it is not helpful to those involved and may prejudice the investigation.”