Teen stabbed in face in Sleaford - police arrest 15-year-old boy

Lincolnshire Police.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said in an update on Saturday evening: “We have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of grievous bodly harm in connection with this incident. He remains in police custody and is helping officers with their enquiries.”

Officers were called to reports of an assault at Castle Causeway in Sleaford just before 8.45pm on Friday night. They say a 16 year old boy was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining several wounds to his face.

“His injuries are not believed to be life threatening,” said the police spokesman

The force originally said his suspected attacked had fled the scene with the weapon and armed officers were deployed to conduct a search of the area but believed it to be an isolated incident. Sleaford police put on extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance for residents.

Detective Inspector Gail Hurley said: “This was a violent assault and will have been very traumatising for the victim or those witnessing it. Using or carrying a weapon of any description is never acceptable, and we will not tolerate offences like this.

“We believe that there may have been a number of young people in the area on Friday night and that they may have witnessed this assault. We would urge them to come forward with any information to help with our enquiries and to allow us to provide support if needed. We’d be particularly keen to see any mobile phone video footage which might have been recorded.”