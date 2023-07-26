Teen who stabbed man at Ingoldmells caravan park escapes custodial sentence

A 14-year-old boy who repeatedly stabbed a man at a caravan park on the Lincolnshire coast after his testicles were grabbed was today (Wednesday) given a two-year youth rehabilitation order.

Lincoln Crown Court

The teen, who is now 15, admitted wounding the man, who is aged in his 30s, at the Chase Caravan Park in Ingoldmells during the early hours of August 21 last year.

Passing sentence at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Simon Hirst made it clear the only reason he was giving the youth a non-custodial sentence was because he had already spent eleven months in custody and had no previous convictions.

Judge Hirst said he also had to take into account that the youth was just 15 and that a custodial sentence would have resulted in him being released in the next few weeks without any suitable order in place.

T|he Crown Court jury heard that the attacker and his victim had both been watching a boxing match on the television screens at the nearby Woody's Bar in Ingoldmells.

Stephen Kemp, for the prosecution, said the youth, who was on holiday with his family, had been drinking despite his young age.

Mr Kemp said the attacker and his victim were among a group who went back together to the caravan site.

In the incident that followed, the youth alleged his testicles were grabbed by his victim and went to a caravan to arm himself with a small knife.

At the same time, the victim, decided to leave, and was exiting through a gate when he felt a number of blows.

Mr Kemp said the victim initially thought he was being punched but then saw a small knife in his left shoulder.

"It was from behind as the victim was unaware of the attack," Mr Kemp said.

"The most significant injury was to the arm itself but there was nothing long term."

Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the caravan park and the teen was detained after running off.

He was noted to say: "As soon as I get out I'll slit his throat."

The youth, who had no previous convictions, was charged with attempted murder and made no comment during his later interview.

Prosecutors later accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of Section 18 wounding and a not guilty verdict was recorded on the attempted murder charge.

His victim was taken to hospital and noted to have suffered a number of small stab wounds to his scalp, shoulder, neck and back.

Sean Minihan, mitigating, said the knife was no longer than 6cms.

"This was the reaction of a 14-year-old boy who had just had his testicles grabbed," Mr Minihan added.

In an impact statement, the victim, said he was left unable to see his children or work for some time.