We are urgently trying to locate a 16-year-old boy who is wanted in connection with a serious assault report near Boston over the weekend.

Middlegate Road West in Frampton. Photo: Google

Lincolnshire Police announced last night (Monday) that officers are actively searching for him, and we are asking the community to help trace him.

The alleged assault took place in Boston on Sunday June 25 at an address in Middlegate Road West, Frampton and he is also known to have connections to the Peterborough area.

A police spokesman said: “We believe that people in the local area will know the person we are talking about – who we currently aren’t naming for legal reasons – and can help us to trace him.

“Our message directly to him and anyone who may be helping him to evade our officers is that they should be aware of the trouble they could find themselves in by actively hiding.

“We ask anyone who sees him or knows of his location to call 101 and quote incident number 121 – this call can be made without consequence. Always call 999 in an emergency.”The investigation was launched after a man in his 40s was left in a serious condition with multiple wounds.

Police received a call from the ambulance service at 5.30am on Sunday morning that a man had been injured at the address in Frampton.

On arrival, officers found the victim had suffered several puncture wounds and was treated at the scene before being transferred to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

There was no suspect at the scene and officers immediately carried out local area searches, and other enquiries.

An 18-year-old woman arrested later on Sunday morning in relation to the incident was released on bail on Monday.

The police spokesman said: “We believe that the people involved in this incident were known to each other.”

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries and followed other avenues of investigation.

Police are keen to view any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which might have captured the incident or people in Middlegate Road West and the surrounding streets between 5am and 7am on Sunday.

“We would also ask that people do not speculate about the incident or people involved while we carry out our investigation,” said the spokesman.

You can call police on 101 quoting incident 121 of June 25 or email [email protected] quoting the same incident.

