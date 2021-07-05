Teenage boy released on bail after of 16-year-old stabbed in face in Sleaford

Castle Causeway in Sleaford. EMN-210507-105344001

The teenager had been arrested on Saturday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident which happened on Friday night.

Officers would still like to hear from anyone with information or who was in the area at the time, or may have video footage of the incident.

The 15-year-old had been helping police with their enquiries until Sunday evening.

Officers were called to reports of an assault at Castle Causeway in Sleaford just before 8.45pm on Friday night. They say a 16 year old boy was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining several wounds to his face, not believed to be life threatening.

The force originally said his suspected attacker had fled the scene and armed officers were deployed to conduct a search of the area but believed it to be an isolated incident. Sleaford police put on extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance for residents.

Detective Inspector Gail Hurley said: “This was a violent assault and will have been very traumatising for the victim or those witnessing it. Using or carrying a weapon of any description is never acceptable, and we will not tolerate offences like this.

“We believe that there may have been a number of young people in the area on Friday night and that they may have witnessed this assault. We would urge them to come forward with any information to help with our enquiries and to allow us to provide support if needed. We’d be particularly keen to see any mobile phone video footage which might have been recorded.”