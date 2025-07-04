Teenager arrested after man receives 'life-threatening' injuries in  serious assault in Skegness

A teenager has been arrested following what has been described as a ‘serious assault’ in Skegness.

The force control room received a report at 8.26pm last night (Thursday, 3 June) that a man in his 50s had been assaulted at a property in Albany Road.

Officers were immediately dispatched and gave initial treatment before handing over to EMAS paramedics. He was then taken to hospital where, police say, he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The teenager, 19, was arrested on suspicion of GBH in the early hours of this morning and remains in police custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

This morning (Friday) police remain at the scene and say they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

In a statement, they said: “We will remain on scene and in the surrounding area today conducting initial enquiries.

"This will include specialist forensics investigators as well as our detectives and local officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number number 514 of 3 July.