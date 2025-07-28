Teenager disqualified from driving in Gainsborough
The teenager appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 23, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and three counts of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
He was disqualified from driving for six months and was given a fine of £120. His driving licence has also been endorsed with 24 penalty points.
This comes after he was investigated for riding an off-road motorbike around Gainsborough without insurance or correct driving license requirements between December 28, 2024 and February 5, 2025.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and will pay a court surcharge of £48.
Investigating officer, PC Ashley Dunks, said: “Gainsborough has a real issue at the moment with off-road bikes, some of which are being used for Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB), drugs and other criminal activity. It causes a genuine risk to members of the public locally and the rider as well.
“Hopefully, by denying this man the use of our roads, it will be a valuable lesson to him and as well as to other offenders.
“Having 24 points on a license he doesn't even have is not a good way to start off a young life.”