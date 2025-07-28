Teenager disqualified from driving in Gainsborough

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been disqualified from driving in Gainsborough.

The teenager appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 23, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and three counts of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and was given a fine of £120. His driving licence has also been endorsed with 24 penalty points.

This comes after he was investigated for riding an off-road motorbike around Gainsborough without insurance or correct driving license requirements between December 28, 2024 and February 5, 2025.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and will pay a court surcharge of £48.

Investigating officer, PC Ashley Dunks, said: “Gainsborough has a real issue at the moment with off-road bikes, some of which are being used for Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB), drugs and other criminal activity. It causes a genuine risk to members of the public locally and the rider as well.

“Hopefully, by denying this man the use of our roads, it will be a valuable lesson to him and as well as to other offenders.

“Having 24 points on a license he doesn't even have is not a good way to start off a young life.”