A teenager has been warned to expect custody after he admitted stabbing a man with a knife in Holton le Clay.

Lincoln Crown Court.

George Swallow, 19, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday).

His victim, Linton Doherty, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with a suspected stab wound near his spinal cord following the incident on November 14, the court heard.

Swallow, previously of Lindsey Drive, Holton Le Clay, also pleaded guilty to a second charge of possessing a bladed article, namely a knife, in a public place on the same date.

Police had initially charged Swallow with an offence of attempted murder, but prosecution barrister David Lee said the two offences now admitted by the defendant would be acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The attempted murder charge will be dropped when Swallow is sentenced in the New Year.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight agreed to adjourn sentence for the preparation of a probation report on Swallow.

His defence team will also be providing a psychological report on Swallow as he suffers with autism.

He will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on March 3.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Swallow: "You have pleaded guilty to two really serious offences, but the Crown are not pursuing with the attempted murder.

"They accept this was wounding causing really serious harm.

"You need to be sentenced. That will take place on March 3. Between then and now reports will be prepared."

Judge Sjolin Knight agreed to grant Swallow bail on a number of conditions.

He must obey an electronically monitored curfew between 7am and 7pm, reside and sleep at an address in Spalding, not contact any prosecution witnesses or enter Cleethorpes.

The Judge reminded Swallow: "It is important that you do not got to Cleethorpes over the Christmas period."

Lincolnshire Police were alerted to the stabbing after the victim aged in his 20s sought help at the nearby pub, The Royal Oak.