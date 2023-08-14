Register
Teenagers arrested following Market Rasen knife incident

Police say they arrested two teenage boys following an incident in Market Rasen on Saturday evening.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
According to a force spokesman, officers received a call at 6.07pm reporting that a male had been seen with a weapon, in a park in Mill Road.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and arrived within minutes.

"They arrested two boys, aged 17 and 15, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, and later recovered a knife. They remain in custody,” said the spokesman on Saturday.

Both teenagers have now been released on bail.

They added: “Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call us on 101, quoting Incident 376 of August 12.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”