Teens urged to come forward after boy assaulted at Mablethorpe skate park

Police are urging teenagers and their parents to come forward after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted at the skate park in Mablethorpe.

It is believed that about 30 teens were at the outdoor park on Quebec Road at the time of the attack, which happened between 8.15 pm and 8.30 pm last Friday (July 11).

The youngster was punched and kicked by another teenage boy, including blows to the head while he was on the floor.

So far, no-one has been willing to talk to Lincolnshire Police officers about the assault, but now anyone who witnessed it is being implored to help with the investigation.

The popular skate park by Quebec Road in Mablethorpe, pictured several years ago.

PC Nathan Price said: “This was an awful incident that could have been much more serious. Frankly, the victim is lucky to have walked way with injuries that he will recover from.

“Sadly, of all the people in the area at the time, not one has talked to us or proactively given us any information.

"That’s a crying shame because we really need to investigate the exact details of this incident and hold those to account who need to be.

"If you were in the skate park on Friday night please do talk to us. We need your help.

"If you don’t want to talk to us directly, you can do it through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous 100 per cent of the time.

“I’m also appealing to parents. Was your child in the skate park on Friday night? If so, it’s likely they saw this incident.

"Please talk to your son or daughter and encourage them to talk to us. If the situation was reversed, we are sure that any parent would want to see the person who harmed their child held to account.

"Even the smallest piece of information could be what we need, so all of it would be welcome.”

If you have any information, you can get in touch via Crimestoppers or by emailing [email protected], quoting incident reference number 471 of 11/07/2025.

The free-to-use skate park, which is on a grassy slope opposite The Beck, has proved popular with skateboarders and BMX riders since it was opened in 2013. It was later extended to include more challenging ramps.