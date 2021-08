Tetney man pleads guilty to ‘extreme porn’ charge

Court news

Gregory Barker, 55, of School Lane, possessed 14 images depicting a person having sexual intercourse with live animals - namely horses and dogs - which were “grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character”.

The offence dates back to a period between December 5, 2015 and December 31, 2017.

Barker appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 25) and indicated a guilty plea.