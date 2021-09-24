Tetney man sentenced for possession of ‘extreme porn’ involving animals

Court news. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

As reported last month, Gregory Barker, 55, of School Lane, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court last month.

The charge related to the possession of 14 images deemed to be “grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character”, between December 2015 and December 2017.

On Thursday (September 23), Barker appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court for sentencing.

He was given a community order which involves a rehabilitation activity requirement, up to a maximum of 10 days, and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Barker was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a further £85 victim surcharge. His guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing its sentence.

Furthermore, an application for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) was granted by the court for a period of five years.