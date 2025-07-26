'The final straw': Outrage as mindless vandals target church in Skegness

Graffiti on the wall of St Clement's Church, Skegness.

A community has been left outraged after mindless vandals targeted a 13th century church in Skegness.

Local church reader Jean Smith raised awareness of the most recent attacks at St Clements Church, appealing especially to parents of children who gather there for recreation and around the town’s historic parish church, St Matthew’s.

“We have had broken memorials in the graveyard, and now a new level of destruction, graffiti on the outside walls,” she said.

“There has been a church here since the 13th century. It was rebuilt between 1400-1500 but there are parts that date back to 1280.

"This ancient building is in constant need of repair to which the Skegness Group of Churches is constantly battling to find money.

"At present there is a program to repair the roof, guttering and porch, all of which needs to be undertaken sensitively due to its historic nature.

"With small congregations, it is increasingly difficult to raise the kind of money needed.”

Jean said it was heartbreaking to see this new damage, with some vandals “even signing names and date for prosperity”.

“What has gone so wrong that people have no respect anymore?,” Jean asked. “I am appealing to parents to have a word with their children, particularly the ones who gather in that area, to maybe do some fundraising to help with the cost this is going to incur.

“We love this church but this is the final straw.”

Already offers of help to remove the graffiti have come forward. Phil Snell commented: “P&R Decorator Centre are going to donate a tin of graffiti remover gel. We just want to help – churches are beautiful buildings and this behaviour is totally unacceptable and digs deep.”

Ang Ela added: “It's not only the church, but an insult to all the people buried there, including my son’s family. I'm in tears.”

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for a comment of the graffiti and vandalism in the area.