The money will help 100 local victims

EDAN Lincs has released the story of one woman who was a victim of domestic abuse for a number of years before she managed to escape and rebuild her life.

We have consent to share her story, but her identity will remain anonymous.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Edan Lincs explains the woman’s story:

“She describes often being beaten until she was black and blue all over, but it wasn’t just violence, she was isolated from friends and family, controlled, manipulated, enduring psychological humiliation and had her finances restricted.

The abuse happened gradually overtime, she thought it was normal...

Finding the strength to leave was the hardest step she ever took, but once she did, things became easier.

She never thought anyone could help, not the way she was helped and supported at the refuge.

They took her in, it was so homely and safe, people were so welcoming.

When she was ready to talk, they would just listen, no judgements or blame.

Tears flowed, as she blamed herself for everything that happened before.

But, with support, she came to understand it wasn’t her fault.

The refuge didn’t just provide accommodation but advice, support and help to move forward with her life.

When she was ready to move out, they helped with source practical things and manage finances. She is so grateful for all the support.

No one should feel they are alone, not anytime but especially when you are enduring domestic abuse.

She managed to turn her life around with the help of strangers in the refuge.

They helped her to find strength to start again, and all she wants now is for everyone to know that if you are suffering domestic abuse, you are not alone - there is help available!

People may think it will just go away and just stop, but once domestic abuse is happening, statistics show it will continue and often worsen.

So those who are suffering from domestic abuse, you need to seek help. You need support at time like this.”

EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service (EDAN Lincs) provides safe, emergency, temporary accommodation and support to any male or female – with or without children – experiencing domestic abuse, and has urged anyone affected by domestic violence to please seek help.

“We define domestic abuse as physical, emotional, sexual or financial abuse by a partner, ex-partner, or any family member.

This includes coercive and controlling behaviour, forced marriage and so-called honor-based violence.”

If you need urgent help, or your life or someone else’s is in danger please call 999.

You can find out more about EDAN Lincs’s services by visiting their website at edanlincs.org.uk or call 01522 510041.

If you require free domestic abuse legal advice, you can contact Sills & Betteridge solicitors, 24 hours a day seven days a week, on 07887 850212, Ringrose Solicitors on 07739 748675 or Pepperells solicitors Monday to