Leader of Boston Borough Council, Coun Paul Skinner.

As a mark of respect, the council is now flying its flag at half mast from the Municipal Buildings in West Street.

Leader of the council, Coun Paul Skinner said: "The town is united in mourning following the very sad and tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We can’t for one second imagine the pain the family and the young girl’s friends are going through and our heartfelt condolences go out to them.

Forensics on the scene in Boston's Fountain Lane. Photos by John Aron

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response and I would encourage anyone with any information to make contact with the Police on 101.

“Lincolnshire Police has launched a murder inquiry and Boston Borough Council is working closely with officers as part of the investigation, including the sharing of CCTV footage from the area.

“I understand this incident has left many people shocked and worried.

"As a council, we remain committed to working with our partners to make Boston a safer community for all.

Forensics on the scene in Boston's Fountain Lane. Photos by John Aron

“Residents and businesses in Boston town centre will experience disruption to some council services, including street cleansing and refuse collections today.

“As a sign of respect to the family of the nine-year-old girl, the council will fly a flag from the Municipal Buildings at half- mast.”