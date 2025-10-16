Thief jailed after being caught by police dog stealing from cars in village

PD Mondo. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Dog Section

A man has been jailed for 12 weeks after being caught by a police dog stealing from vehicles in a village near Sleaford

According to Lincolnshire Police, Keia Hull, 30, of Orchard Close, Sleaford, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday October 14 and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court.

He was charged with two offences of interfering with vehicles, a Vauxhall Corsa and a Kia Sportage, parked on Pocklington Way, Heckington, on October 14.

He was also charged with two offences of theft from two different vehicles, including a rucksack containing camera equipment, a mobile phone and cash from a vehicle parked on Grove Street, Great Hale and also a wallet, driving licence, bank cards and cash from a second vehicle, parked on Pocklington Way, Heckington.

A police spokesperson added that Hull was also charged with attempted burglary at an address on Hale Road, Heckington, when he tried to enter a garage.

“He pleaded guilty at the first hearing held,” they said.

He was sent to prison for 12 weeks and must pay compensation of £1,250.

It comes after Lincolnshire Police posted on Facebook that a police dog and handler were among officers called to the report of a male trying house and car doors.

Despite being some distance away Police Dog Mondo and his handler attended the area and started tracking from the location.

Mondo tracked through a housing estate and down an alleyway with a train line directly behind, but with high fencing and the dangers of the train line, Mondo and handler could not safely cross.

The team worked around and Mondo's nose picked up the track again.

With a police drone in the sky and colleagues in vehicles driving in the area, Lincolnshire Police said that PD Mondo continued tracking when the drone picked up a heat source on the next road.

“As a police vehicle drove past the area, a male appeared and decided to run, straight towards the oncoming Mondo! However on seeing Mondo heading towards him, he wisely gave himself up and was arrested.”