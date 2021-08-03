Thief sentenced to six months imprisonment

Paul Chapman.

Paul Chapman, 41, of Ashtree Avenue, Grimsby was sentenced at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 28) after pleading guilty to burglary and theft.

The court heard how Chapman gained access to a residential property Tivoli Gardens on Monday July 26. While inside the property, he deceitfully stole his victims’ purse before fleeing the scene.

Thankfully, a neighbour noticed Chapman acting suspiciously and notified officers who were able to reprimand him a short while later close to the property.

Detective Constable Connolly said: “This is great result and I’m glad that Chapman is now behind bars where he belongs.

“Theft and burglary are serious offences and we will continue do everything we can to cause disruption to criminals who think it is okay to carry out crimes of this nature.

“We would still encourage residents to take precautions to ensure their home remains safe. Many homes are left unsecured with doors and windows left open or unlocked. This is sadly easy access for an opportunist thief.