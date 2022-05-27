Third man arrested in connection with Sleaford stabbing

Remnants of police cordon tape on Mareham Lane after the stabbing incident.

Lincolnshire Police have reported today (Friday) that a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the serious assault which took place on Mareham Lane in Sleaford on May 15.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police say he was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Friday May 27) and remains in custody where he is being interviewed.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on May 16. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH on the same day. Both have been released on bail.

Police continue to ask for anyone with information to come forward. Call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 262 of May 15.