Third person arrested following serious attack in Skegness

Scene of the incident in Castleton Boulevard, Skegness.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident in Castleton Boulevard which was first reported at 5.48am on July 28.

A man had suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital and a scene guard was put in place. Police said on Tuesday, August 3 that the victim is still in hospital.

Initially, a man and woman in their 30s were arrested in relation to the incident and were taken into police custody. Lincolnshire Police have since revealed that a 43-year-old man was also arrested in relation to the incident.

All three have now been released on police bail while investigations continue..

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “We are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would urge members of the public to come forward with any information that can assist our officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 63 of July 28.