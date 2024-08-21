Thousands of cigarettes have been seized from Skegness Mini Market on Roman Bank.

Thousands of counterfeit cigarettes have been seized at a mini market in Skegness.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Officers, Immigration Officers and Trading Standards Officers visited Skegness Mini Market on Roman Bank last week.

Trading Standards Officers seized 20,000 counterfeit Lambert & Butler cigarettes, 3,800 foreign labelled cigarettes, along with 826 illegal oversized e-cigarettes (vapes), many of them falsely labelled as ‘Nicotine Free’.

Close collaboration between multiple agencies continues to tackle the issue of illicit tobacco product sales and associated criminality. Lincolnshire Police, Trading Standards, Lincolnshire County Council along with respective district and borough councils, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, plus HMRC and HMIC are united in disrupting these premises that are operating illegally.

This is the second seizure of illegal cigarettes and vapes from Skegness Mini Market. On February 9, 842 vapes were seized.

Most of the cigarettes seized by Trading Standard officers were recorded as counterfeit.

Andy Wright, Principal Trading Standards Officer, said: “Not only is there a potential health risk to members of the public who might not realise what they’re buying; but these cheaper, illegal products undermine the activities of law-abiding businesses in the area. My officers will investigate potential offences and we will instigate criminal proceedings where appropriate.”

Skegness Community Beat Manager PC Billy Spence said: “We are committed to collaborating with our partner agencies, sharing intelligence, assisting in searches and being present while the closure orders are served, keeping our coastal high streets a safe place to live, work and visit. Often the criminal networks behind these premises exploit vulnerable populations and contribute toward broader criminal activity. We are resolute in our determination to disrupt these networks. Our multi-agency collaboration continues to fight hard against those selling illicit cigarettes, vapes and tobacco products to keep our communities safe and our legitimate businesses prosperous.”

Anyone who knows of someone selling illicit tobacco products, vapes or selling to minors is asked to report it to Trading Standards via Lincolnshire County Council Citizens Advise Consumer Service: Report a consumer issue or incident – Lincolnshire County Council

Call Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133

Email the Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team Community Beat Manager Billy Spence via [email protected]