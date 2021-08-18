Three arrested after armed robbery in Chapel St Leonards

Police are appealing for help with their investigation.

Police were called to the Spar Stores in Sea Road at 5.50pm (yesterday) Tuesday following reports of masked men carrying weapons. The men fled the scene with a quantity of cigarettes and cash from a till before our officers arrived.

Three men, aged 38, 41 and 45, were located and arrested in the local area shortly after the incident. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

DS Mike Wilding said: “We are yet to locate the stolen items and our investigations are ongoing.

“We believe the men were carrying weapons and made threats to staff in the shop. We are still trying to establish what these weapons were. No one was injured.

“We would ask people not to speculate on social media as proceedings are active.

“We will be in the area today continuing with our investigation and more patrols will be taking place of the local area.

“We would appeal for any witnesses, that we have not yet spoken with, to contact us on 101.”