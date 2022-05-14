Officers were called to Centenary Close just after 10pm on Thursday evening.

A man in his 50s was found with multiple injuries to his head and body. His injuries are described as serious, and he remains in hospital.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men aged 28 and 37 and a woman aged 30 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Kara Nicholson, from Skegness Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident and are appealing to members of the public to get in touch with any information that can assist in our enquiries."

Anyone with information that could help enquiries is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 433 of 12th May.