Three arrested after ‘significant’ cannabis grow found in Ingoldmells

By Chrissie Redford
Published 19th May 2025, 12:53 BST
The arrest of a suspect at cannabis factory raid.
Three men have been arrested after a ‘significant’ cannabis grow was found in a disused building in Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Police force control room received reports on Thursday night at approximately 11pm of multiple suspects wearing balaclavas breaking into a derelict building, formerly The Three Tuns Public House, on the High Street.

As Response officers arrived, two offenders were immediately arrested trying to flee, another suspect made off towards gardens.

An excellent team effort saw Response officers chasing the man on foot, directed by one of our invaluable drone operators, who located a third suspect hiding in a bush using thermal imaging.

A significant cannabis grow was discovered within the disused building, with approximately 500 plants of varying maturity. A scene guard remains in place.

A 27-year-old man from Mablethorpe and two men, 33 and 37, from the Ilkeston area of Derbyshire were held in custody for questioning.

