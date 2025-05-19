Three arrested after ‘significant’ cannabis grow found in Ingoldmells

The arrest of a suspect at cannabis factory raid.

Three men have been arrested after a ‘significant’ cannabis grow was found in a disused building in Ingoldmells.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police force control room received reports on Thursday night at approximately 11pm of multiple suspects wearing balaclavas breaking into a derelict building, formerly The Three Tuns Public House, on the High Street.

As Response officers arrived, two offenders were immediately arrested trying to flee, another suspect made off towards gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An excellent team effort saw Response officers chasing the man on foot, directed by one of our invaluable drone operators, who located a third suspect hiding in a bush using thermal imaging.

A significant cannabis grow was discovered within the disused building, with approximately 500 plants of varying maturity. A scene guard remains in place.

A 27-year-old man from Mablethorpe and two men, 33 and 37, from the Ilkeston area of Derbyshire were held in custody for questioning.