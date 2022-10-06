Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three arrested in police drugs raid in Sleaford

Three people have been arrested after a drugs raid on a property in Sleaford yesterday (Wednesday).

By Andy Hubbert
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:50 am
Police carried out a drugs raid on a property in the Tamer Road area of Sleaford.
Police carried out a drugs raid on a property in the Tamer Road area of Sleaford.

PC Martin Derbyshire, Sleaford’s neighbourhood policing team leader reported via social media that officers from his team, supported by other officers from Sleaford, Grantham and Stamford response teams, executed a drug warrant at an address in the Tamer Road area of Sleaford.

He said: “Three persons have been arrested and are assisting police with their enquiries.”

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for further details on whether they have been charged or released.