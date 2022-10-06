Three arrested in police drugs raid in Sleaford

Police carried out a drugs raid on a property in the Tamer Road area of Sleaford.

PC Martin Derbyshire, Sleaford’s neighbourhood policing team leader reported via social media that officers from his team, supported by other officers from Sleaford, Grantham and Stamford response teams, executed a drug warrant at an address in the Tamer Road area of Sleaford.

He said: “Three persons have been arrested and are assisting police with their enquiries.”