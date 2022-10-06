Three arrested in police drugs raid in Sleaford
Three people have been arrested after a drugs raid on a property in Sleaford yesterday (Wednesday).
PC Martin Derbyshire, Sleaford’s neighbourhood policing team leader reported via social media that officers from his team, supported by other officers from Sleaford, Grantham and Stamford response teams, executed a drug warrant at an address in the Tamer Road area of Sleaford.
He said: “Three persons have been arrested and are assisting police with their enquiries.”
Lincolnshire Police have been approached for further details on whether they have been charged or released.