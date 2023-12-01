Three men caught on suspicion of hare coursing at Wainfleet have been arrested and their vehicle and dogs seized.

Call 101, quoting Incident 197 of 30 November, if you can help.

Following a report, officers attended Sea Lane at around 12.30pm on November 30.

They arrested the men, aged 33, 37 and 47, all from the Durham area, on suspicion of being equipped for searching or pursuing hares with dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers at the scene seized the suspects’ vehicle along with their dogs.

The men have been released on bail and investigations are ongoing.

Lincolnshire Police have stressed that hare coursing is illegal and will not be tolerated in the county.

In a statement, they said: “Our officers and our dedicated Rural Crime Team continue to carry out patrols of rural areas and continue to appeal for information and repost of suspected hare coursing.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 197 of 30 November.