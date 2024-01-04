Register
Three arrested on suspicion of offences connected to the supply of drugs in Skegness

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Skegness.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:41 GMT
In a joint operation between the Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside the Tactical Support Team and Proactive Team, a warrant was executed at Tennyson Green at 7.30am this morning (Thursday).

A 42-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

Police say their enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 64 of Thursday, January 4.