Lincolnshire Police have arrested three men in Skegness on suspicion of supplying drugs.

The arrests were nade as part of the Force’s concentrated efforts to tackle county lines activity,

A vehicle was pro-actively stopped and searched in Skegness on September 19.

As a result, three men – aged 24, 48 and 49 – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They currently remain in custody.

Lincolnshire Police say tackling county lines is a key Neighbourhood priority and community intelligence is vital to the success of the work.

Anyone who has any information regarding drugs crime in Lincolnshire is asked to contact the police.

Find advice and information on county lines at www.lincs.police.uk.

Young persons who have been approached by a county lines gang or are worried about a friend, can reach out to police anonymously via Fearless, which is a Crimestoppers initiative.