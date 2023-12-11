Three shops in Boston have been ordered to close after Lincolnshire Police said they were “found to be selling counterfeit, unsafe and non-duty-paid cigarettes”.

Buy for Less, in Main Ridge, and World of Fruit & Veg in Windsor Bank.

A force spokesperson said: “Working with Lincolnshire County Council Trading Standards, we applied on Friday, 8 December for closure orders.

“The orders were granted at Boston Magistrates’ Court for Bode, at 92, High Street; World Fruit, and Veg, at 143, Windsor Bank; and Buy 4 Less, at 72 Main Ridge, Boston.”

All three shops were given three-month closure orders and ordered to pay £403 costs each.

Bode, in High Street, Boston.

The spokesperson continued: “The closure order prohibits any persons entering the shops for the three-month period other than emergency services or a person authorised to act on behalf of the emergency services. Any persons found breaching the order may be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both.”

Inspector Colin Clarkson said: “We applied for these orders based on evidence that criminal activity was taking place on the premises. It’s important that we take joint action to stop businesses trading illegally. Criminal activity will not be accepted and attracts undesirable elements into the centre of Boston. We’ll continue to work with Lincolnshire Trading Standards to protect the public from dangerous products.”

Andy Wright, from Lincolnshire Trading Standards, said: “The magistrates granted the orders for the maximum period allowed by the law - three months. However, the option of extending that by a further three months will be considered in future if necessary.