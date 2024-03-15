Crime news.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a man in his 70s reported having two unknown men visit his property in Fairfield, Coningsby on Friday March 1, offering to remove a mattress outside his house.

The victim’s wallet was reported stolen, and the two men left the property, said the police spokesman.

Then on Tuesday March 12, police received a report that two men had reportedly visited a property in Osborn Way, Heckington and spoken to a woman in her 80s, claiming they could fix her fence for a price.

This was believed to have happened between 3pm and 3.30pm.

The force spokesman said: “Both men entered the property and had allegedly taken a box containing cash from the victim but never returned to carry out the alleged repairs.

“A vehicle believed to be linked to both incidents was identified and stopped by police in Boston on Wednesday (March 13) and three men, aged 23, 27 and 58, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

“Inquiries led officers to search a property on Redstone Road in Boston and a firearm was discovered and seized. All three men have been further arrested for possessing a firearm.”