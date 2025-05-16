Three men arrested on suspicion of burglary and cannabis grow found in old pub

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, say Lincolnshire Police.

According to Linclnshire police at approximately 11pm on Thursday May 15, multiple suspects wearing balaclavas were reported breaking into a derelict building, formerly The Three Tuns public house, on the High Street.

A police statement said: “As response officers arrived, two offenders were immediately arrested trying to flee, another suspect made off towards gardens.

“An excellent team effort saw Response officers chasing the man on foot, directed by one of our invaluable drone operators, who located a third suspect hiding in a bush, using thermal imaging.

“A significant cannabis grow was discovered within the disused building, with approximately 500 plants of varying maturity. A scene guard remains in place.”

A 27-year-old man from Mablethorpe and two men, aged 33 and 37, from the Ilkeston area of Derbyshire remain in custody, and will be questioned in due course.